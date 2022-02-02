Homeless offered Covid jabs at health open days in Cornwall
Homeless people have been offered Covid jabs, among other services, at special open days in Cornwall.
About 200 homeless people from across the county have received their first dose of the vaccine, but only 60 have had a booster jab.
At the open days people are also offered haircuts, nail treatment and dental work.
Sessions have recently been held at the headquarters of the charity Shelterbox in Truro.
Jacob Widdison, who became homeless just before the pandemic, said: "I popped along [today] to see the dentist and get whatever help I could get.
"I was a bit nervous, I didn't know what to expect.
"I've lost a couple of teeth and I was wondering about getting them replaced. It went alright, but it [treatment] will take a bit of time."
Narissa Kelland, community nurse, said offering all these other services at the open days was a "bit more of an incentive for people to attend".
"Maybe going into a vaccination site just for vaccinations would not be enough to pull somebody in."
Organisers hope the open days will help more rough sleepers get the vaccine and provide an opportunity to complete health checks during the winter.
Beauticians Jen Tregear and Rhianna Cooper have been offering their services at the open days.
They said there had been "happy tears" and "we listen to them, and they can vent to us and the information won't go anywhere".
