Saints Trail: Demand for report into £19m 'shambles'
Councillors have demanded a full report into what went wrong with a £19m cycle trail project.
The Saints Trail scheme in Cornwall had to be scaled back with two of four planned trails ditched after problems with funding and acquiring land.
A councillor described the project as an "unmitigated disaster".
A chief council officer said all financial arrangements for the project were being considered by the council in its review of the scheme.
The original plan was for 30km (18.6 miles) of cycle trails in "a major scheme to support the health and wellbeing of both residents and visitors alike".
Cornwall Council's strategic director Phil Mason previously gave a personal assurance to the audit committee that the project would be completed on time and on budget - but the council then announced it was having to scale back the scheme.
This meant two of four trails - Trispen to Truro and St Newlyn East to Carland Cross - were pulled from the project while other sections would no longer be off-road, reports the LDRS.
'Total shambles'
Councillors on the committee voted unanimously on Monday to request a full report into the project be presented to the economic growth and development overview and scrutiny committee, audit committee and the cabinet for consideration.
John Conway (Con), who called for the new report, said: "It is accepted by most people that the Saints Trails is an unmitigated disaster, a total shambles."
Tracie Langley, the council's chief finance officer, assured councillors that all aspects of the financial arrangements for the Saints Trails were being considered by the council in its review of the project.
Mr Mason told the committee the council's review of the project found there had been insufficient consideration of the conditions attached to the funding provided by National Highways which resulted in financial risks for the council.
It had provided £17m for the scheme but clawed back £1m and set time limits on when the scheme should be completed.
Mr Mason said the council was amending its capital projects strategy to ensure that all risks are considered when accepting funds and grants for council schemes.
