Saltash arrest after man found with serious injuries
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after another man was found seriously injured in a Cornish town.
Police said the injured man was found in the area of Tamar Street in Saltash and had "multiple serious injuries" and was taken to hospital.
A 29-year-old man from Saltash has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.
Police are asking witnesses to come forward.
