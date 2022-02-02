Cornwall murder case: Police and Probation Service action investigated
Police watchdogs are looking into officers' handling of concerns about the welfare of a woman who was murdered by her partner.
Lee Kendall, 43, stabbed Michaela Hall, 49, in the eye at her home in Cornwall in May 2021 and on Friday was jailed for a minimum of 21 years.
He had been recently released from prison before the attack.
The Probation Service is looking into its actions after Kendall's release, a pre-inquest hearing was told.
Andrew Cox, senior coroner for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said he would be asking the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for the results of its inquiry and "whether there was any action that could have been taken by police to avoid the murder".
Mr Cox said he would also be asking the Probation Service, which he said was conducting its own inquiry, about "the role of the Probation Service around the risk that Kendall posed to himself and others on his release from custody".
The stabbing happened after an argument started over a meal Ms Hall had made for Kendall at her home in Mount Hawke, Truro Crown Court heard.
At the time of the murder he had only recently been released from prison for a previous attack on Ms Hall.
David Ford, regional director of the IOPC, said it was "independently examining Devon & Cornwall Police's response to reports concerning Michaela's welfare in the days shortly prior to her death".
He added: "We are looking at how the reports were risk assessed and resourced.
"We are also investigating the decision-making and actions of police officers who attended her address in the 24-hour period up to the evening of 1 June last year and whether they were in line with national and force policies and procedures.
"Our investigation is nearing completion and we will provide our findings to Michaela's family and the police force as soon as we are able."
He also said Ms Hall's death was an "awful loss" and the IOPC's "thoughts remain with her family and friends".
Mr Cox said the inquest into Ms Hall's death, which had been adjourned while criminal proceedings take place, would be resumed at a later date.
The BBC has asked the Probation Service and Devon and Cornwall Police for comment.
