Rats to be removed from Round Island in Scilly
Rats have been found on the Isles of Scilly, and are threatening the islands' seabirds and other wildlife.
A number of rats were spotted on the uninhabited Round Island during a survey last week.
Conservationists are working hard to get rid of them before the birds return from South America for breeding season.
Biosecurity Officer for the The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) Jacqueline Pearson said the birds must be protected.
She said: "We've all rallied together because unfortunately we have found rats on round island and that means they will predate our special seabirds."
The RSPB said the rats, which had been removed from St Agnes and Gugh in 2013, "are very good swimmers" and believe they swam back over from the surrounding islands.
The charity does not know how many rats are occupying the islands, but said they pose a threat to seabirds as their eggs are an alternative food source for them.
A group of volunteers have set up bait stations on Round Island, in a bid to limit their harm.
"We've got all our permissions to put out bait stations, they should be attracted to it and by putting it in 50 metre territories we should be able to remove every rat before the breeding season begins," Ms Pearson said.
