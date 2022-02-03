UK City of Culture 2025: Bid submitted for Cornwall
Cornwall, "a region that needs investment", has submitted its bid to become the UK's City of Culture in 2025.
The status would generate £119m of direct benefits to Cornwall's economy, create more than 460 jobs and safeguard 1,200 more, an economic impact assessment found.
Celebrities including Dawn French, Sir Tim Rice and Helen Glover have backed the bid.
The winner will be announced in May.
It was one of eight areas longlisted in October, also including Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Bradford, County Durham, Derby, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham County Borough.
The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is leading the bid and backing it with a £1m investment in the county's cultural and creative industries.
CEO Glen Caplin-Grey said winning would be "a huge boost for jobs and skills in a region that needs investment to close the gap with the rest of the UK".
She said the bid would also be a "call to action about how we all need to change to address the environment crisis".
If successful, there would be a year-long programme of more than 1,200 events engaging more than 400,000 people - with the global broadcast audience estimated to be 1.6 billion.
More than 2,500 small businesses would also benefit and it is estimated in the long term that the event would accumulate £870m over 25 years.
The Eden Project, Tate St Ives and Falmouth University are all bid partners.
