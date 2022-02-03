Glynn Valley crash: Liskeard driver, 82, dies
An 82-year-old driver from Liskeard in Cornwall has died following a crash on a main road.
Janet Bolton, who had serious injuries, died at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth after the collision on the A38 in the Glynn Valley near Bodmin, said police.
Two others were also hurt in the crash between two cars near the Halfway House pub at about 15:25 GMT on Tuesday.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident involving a Hyundai i20 and a Vauxhall Corsa.
