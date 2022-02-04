Cornwall NHS 'busier than any point in pandemic'
- Published
NHS health services in Cornwall are busier than they have been at any point during the pandemic, health bosses have said.
One hundred and sixty five people were waiting to be discharged from hospitals in the Duchy on Thursday.
Cornwall's clinical commissioning group, NHS Kernow, said this was "among the highest numbers seen this winter".
Additionally, more than 10 wards across acute and community hospitals were closed due to cases of Covid-19.
People were urged to only call 999 in a life-threatening situation - in a renewed plea that comes six weeks after leaders predicted heavy demand, with Covid-19 adding pressure at a busy time of year.
Speaking on behalf of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly's health and care system, NHS Kernow's chief nurse Natalie Jones said: "Although overall numbers [of Omicron] are lower, it's the busiest we have been at any point in the pandemic because it's happening at the time of year when we have usual winter pressures on services as well."
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust declared a critical incident in October, while Cornwall Council declared a social care critical incident in January.
This allows all health and care organisations to work together and focus on resolving the situation.
Measures were introduced to alleviate pressure, including the creation of a new ward at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in mid January, which NHS Kernow said had so far supported 30 people.
Ambulances were still experiencing lengthy waiting times to get people into hospital this week, with 22% of patients in Cornwall waiting more than 30 minutes to be handed over to A&E staff in the week to 30 January, compared to 2% two years ago.
Ms Jones also urged people to take up grants being offered by the hospital in order to help people to support relatives and friends to be discharged.
NHS Kernow said 92 people had been issued the grants as of 24 January, to help with things like travel and childcare costs.
The Chief executive of the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust, Steve Williamson, said there were challenging times ahead for the health service in Cornwall.
He said: "We're working really closely not just with the council but with the Cornwall Partnership Foundation Trust and with GPs and I think there are some things that we can do together that will help address some of the demand coming into hospital."
Mr Williamson said the trust was exploring possibilities of treating more people in Hayle and Bodmin.
"We're looking at some investments in St Michael's Hospital that will help us deliver more care there, and I spent some time at Bodmin Hospital to see what else we could do to assist even more urgent care and what other opportunities could be there.
"I do think there's a whole range of things we need to do given the level of demand we are facing in Cornwall."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.