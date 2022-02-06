Paramedics treat four after bus comes off Cornwall road
- Published
Four people have been treated by paramedics after a bus came off a road in Cornwall.
Three fire crews were called to the scene at Fraddon at about 21:55 GMT on Saturday, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
Police closed the road after the vehicle went into a ditch.
The conditions of those treated are not known, but one person had to be assisted out of the vehicle, firefighters said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.