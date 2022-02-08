Conservationists call for new law to protect seals
A law change is needed to better protect seals which are at a "significant and growing risk of disturbance", campaigners said.
Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust (CSGRT) said 30 organisations had signed a letter to the prime minister calling for urgent action.
It said "comprehensive law change was urgently needed".
The government said it had backed a campaign on seal disturbance and was investigating taking other action.
A CSGRT spokesperson said seal disturbance had significantly increased since 2013, especially in the summer season, and was "widespread right around the Cornish coast".
The group classifies seal disturbance as doing anything which wakes a seal or makes it move in response to the presence of a person.
It said the Seal Alliance had written a letter backed by television presenter Chris Packham and signed by more than 30 conservation organisations to the prime minister, asking for an urgent change to the law, making deliberate seal disturbance illegal.
A forthcoming 10 Minute Rule Bill on Wednesday would highlight the issue in parliament, they said.
The spokesperson said: "Disturbance from human interaction is a significant and growing problem, particularly in the summer, but one that can be resolved."
'Iconic marine species'
They highlighted a "highly successful" government-backed campaign in 2021 which saw 68,000 leaflets and more than 100 information signs distributed nationwide, but said more needed to be done.
Environment Secretary George Eustice told the BBC: "Seals are some of our most iconic marine species and a vital part of the ecosystem.
"We are already backing responsible tourism through the 'Give Seals Space' campaign... and are investigating what other actions could be taken to better protect them."
The Department of Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said it was reviewing parts of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 which lists species which are afforded legal protection.
It said as well as co-launching the public 'Give Seals Space' campaign, a project called 'Operation Seabird' had also provided education about marine life disturbance, involving police and conservation workers around the coast.
