Anti-social behaviour house closed down in Hayle

Published
Image source, Hayle Police
Neighbourhood police said they worked with the housing provider, Cornwall Council and local residents to secure the closure

A house in Hayle has been closed down for three months after repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it had received complaints relating to 21 Queensway for the last six months.

Following a partial closure, Bodmin Magistrates Court issued a full closure from 8 February.

Nobody other than the landlord and their representatives is allowed to enter the property for three months.

