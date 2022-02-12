Cornish beaches cleaned for Valentine's weekend
Volunteers across Cornwall have been collecting litter from the county's beaches for Valentine's weekend.
The cleans began on Saturday and will take place in 13 locations across Cornwall including Newquay, Looe, Mounts Bay, Redruth and St Austell.
It is part of Cornwall Wildlife Trust's "Love Your Beach Weekend".
In 2019, 80,000kg of rubbish was collected from Cornish beaches, according to Cornwall Wildlife Trust's State of Nature 2020 Report.
Katie Bellman, community engagement officer for the wildlife trust, said 30 people had turned up to the beach clean at Marazion.
"It is a celebration of love but it's loving your beach, your local area, whatever you can do to protect your local area.
"It's incredibly important not just for protecting the marine environment but also for community spirit," she said.
The events have been organised by Cornwall's Your Shore Network, made up of 17 volunteer-led marine conservation groups, Redruth Town Council, 2 Minute Beach Clean and Creative Kernow.
