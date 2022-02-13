New rowing boat launched in Cornwall
A new rowing boat has been blessed, named and launched in Cornwall.
Hayle Pilot Gig Club received its second boat, named Gwinear, with funding from a Sports England Covid recovery grant.
The money was awarded to community-run sports clubs to help them get back on their feet.
Speaking at the blessing ceremony on the slipway in Hayle, rower Ellie Spiers said the boat meant a lot to those at the club.
"It's a very exciting opportunity to be able to get this boat and get as many people involved as possible," she said.
She said it would allow the club to introduce more people to the sport and "show people how great it is".
