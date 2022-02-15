Newquay housing charity sees 'massive increase' in demand
A Cornish charity that offers help to people struggling to find housing or pay bills says it has seen a "massive increase" in demand for its services.
DISC in Newquay said it had prepared and sent out more than 500,000 meals to local people in need since the coronavirus pandemic began.
It had also started giving cash top-ups for those struggling to pay gas and electricity bills, staff said.
Manager Monique Collins said the rise in demand had been staggering.
She said: "Before Covid, it was about 50 people a week. Now it can be up to 1,500 people a week that we're helping.
"That's the massive increase that we have seen, and it is getting worse."
