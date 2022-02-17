Couple leave dog toys on beach in memory of dachshund
Two dog owners have left a box of toys on a Cornish beach in memory of their miniature dachshund.
Katie Marshall and Rich Lallo have left dozens of tennis balls for other dogs to play with after six-year-old Sybil died of a brain tumour.
The couple often visited the beach at Constantine Bay with Sybil.
Miss Marshall said they wanted owners to "play with their dogs on the beach, slow down, take a step back and think about how precious they are".
They said Sybil was a "tiny pocket rocket" who loved tennis balls.
Sybil, a black and tan dog, was taken to the vets in September 2021 after her owners noticed her vision was not right.
The vet found an inoperable brain tumour.
"They thought she'd have about six months to live," said Miss Marshall.
"But unfortunately she only had 12 days from diagnosis to us losing her, it was devastating."
Miss Marshall said the couple wanted something positive to come out of something "so tragic".
The 30-year-old, from Rothley in Leicestershire, said she and her partner had often been to the beach at Constantine Bay while visiting Cornwall and it was Sybil's favourite thing to do.
"It is where she was at her happiest.
"She was a tennis ball-a-holic, it's all she focussed on, it made her so happy," she added.
