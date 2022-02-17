BBC News

Storm Eunice north coast weather warning upgraded

Published
Related Topics
Image caption,
Forecasters say Storm Eunice could be as severe as the 2014 storm that caused significant damage across the South West with huge waves hitting the coasts

People living in Devon and Cornwall have been warned to prepare for Storm Eunice.

The Met Office has upgraded its wind warning from amber to red for wind on the north coast of Devon and Cornwall with warnings of "danger to life".

Forecasters said to expect damage to buildings and homes, flying debris and some flooding.

An amber warning remained in place for much of England and all of Wales.

Image source, www.magicseaweed.com
Image caption,
The northern coast of Devon and Cornwall and the south coast of Wales are expected to be hit the hardest

The worst of the winds are set to coincide with high spring tides along the Cornish coastline at about 06:00 GMT leading to overtopping and possible flooding.

Image source, The Met Office
Image caption,
Red warnings for wind have been issued for parts of the South West and Wales

Cornwall Council urged people to prepare for the storm.

A spokesman added: "The storm is likely to be as powerful as those that affected Cornwall in 2014, while forecasters have warned it still has the potential to strengthen further."

The areas expected to be worst hit include:

St Ives Harbour

St Ives, Porthminster Beach

Portreath

Perranporth

Porth

Mawgan Porth

Polzeath

Port Isaac

Widemouth Bay

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics