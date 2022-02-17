Storm Eunice north coast weather warning upgraded
- Published
People living in Devon and Cornwall have been warned to prepare for Storm Eunice.
The Met Office has upgraded its wind warning from amber to red for wind on the north coast of Devon and Cornwall with warnings of "danger to life".
Forecasters said to expect damage to buildings and homes, flying debris and some flooding.
An amber warning remained in place for much of England and all of Wales.
The worst of the winds are set to coincide with high spring tides along the Cornish coastline at about 06:00 GMT leading to overtopping and possible flooding.
Cornwall Council urged people to prepare for the storm.
A spokesman added: "The storm is likely to be as powerful as those that affected Cornwall in 2014, while forecasters have warned it still has the potential to strengthen further."
The areas expected to be worst hit include:
St Ives Harbour
St Ives, Porthminster Beach
Portreath
Perranporth
Porth
Mawgan Porth
Polzeath
Port Isaac
Widemouth Bay
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.