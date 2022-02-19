Storm Eunice: Cornwall and Devon clean-up continues
A clean-up operation is continuing after Storm Eunice caused severe damage and disruption across the south-west of England on Friday.
About 30,000 properties across Cornwall and Devon are without electricity, according to Western Power.
Many buildings and cars were damaged and trees uprooted in wind speeds of more than 80mph (129km/h).
Network Rail said the mainline railway remained closed but it was working to reopen it later on Saturday.
A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Cornwall and much of Devon until 18:00 BST on Saturday, with winds up to 60mph (97km/h) possible.
Call handlers at Devon and Cornwall Police said Friday was one of their busiest days in more than 25 years, with more than 1,100 emergency calls being received.
