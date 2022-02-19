Simon Nellist: Shark attack victim's family pay tribute
- Published
The family of a British man killed by a shark in Australia have paid tribute to him, saying he had a "rare gift" in connecting with people.
Simon Nellist, 35, died in the attack on Wednesday off Little Bay - the first fatal attack in Sydney for 60 years.
The diving instructor grew up in the west Cornwall village of Ludgvan before emigrating.
His family released a tribute calling him a "wonderful human being" and "very talented photographer".
"Simon was a gentle, kind and wonderful human being. He was a cherished fiancée, son, brother, uncle and friend," they said.
"Simon was funny, compassionate and always had time for people. He had a rare gift of instantly being able to connect with others, gaining their trust and respect."
Mr Nellist's family said he was a "proud Cornishman" who had made Australia his home with his fiancée Jessie.
"Simon had a great passion for nature and the sea, as well as being a very talented photographer," they said, adding that they were very proud of him and would "miss him terribly".
Most city beaches were shut after the attack with swimmers banned from the water.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.