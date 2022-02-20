Police warning of dangerous dog on the loose on Bodmin Moor
People are being warned of an "aggressive" dog on the loose on moorland in Cornwall.
Police officers are searching areas of Bodmin Moor after receiving reports the dog broke free from its lead at 18:45 GMT on Saturday.
The seven-year-old German shepherd mixed breed dog is "highly likely to attack if approached", Devon and Cornwall Police said.
People are asked to call 999 if they think they have spotted the animal.
Searches have been carried out in the Rough Tor area near St Breward, where the dog was last seen by its owner.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers have been deployed to patrol the area by car in efforts to locate the dog.
"The dog is known to be aggressive towards people and livestock and is highly likely to attack if approached.
"Police are asking the public not to approach the dog, but to notify police immediately by calling 999," they said.
