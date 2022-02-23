Cornwall Cornwall proposes country park parking charges
Nearly 9,000 people have signed a petition to prevent parking charges from being introduced at a popular country park in Cornwall.
Cornwall Council has proposed charging for parking at Tehidy Woods, near Camborne, at South Drive, North Cliffs and East Lodge.
If approved, charges would be in force between 08:00 an 17:00 and would cost a minimum of £2 for two hours.
The BBC has contacted Cornwall Council for a response.
'Hurting the poorest'
Lucie Sominka, from Redruth, who said she visited regularly, said the proposal would affect the poorest in the community.
"They are hurting people who do not have a lot of money.
"The area we live in is very deprived, so it's one of the few things that poor people can do without being hit in the pocket," she said.
Pensioner Iris Collier said she would not have met so many "amazing" people if it was not for the free parking.
She said: "When you're on your own, I go out every day and there are important things that I received from those people.
"There is one gentleman that phones me every day. I only met him in Tehidy Woods, he looks after me and I wouldn't have had that if I'd had to have paid for a car park."
New charges for car parks at Ponsandane in Penzance, Gwithian Towans and Permarin in Penryn are also included in the proposal.
