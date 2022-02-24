Storm Eunice: Appeal launched to repair damaged RNLI roof
- Published
A fundraising campaign has been launched to repair a lifeboat station roof that was severely damaged during Storm Eunice.
The metal roof cladding of Sennen Cove lifeboat station, in Cornwall, was blown off during the storm on Friday, as 80mph (129km/h) gusts damaged buildings, cars and uprooted trees.
No-one was injured, but the station was evacuated.
The RNLI aims to raise £100,000 to repair it through donations.
'Overwhelming' support
Ollie George, station coxswain, said: "Our lifeboat station has stood through many storms over the years being in such an exposed location on the Cornish coast.
"The warmth and support we've received has been overwhelming and we are so grateful for everyone's support during this time," he said.
Dickon Berriman, RNLI area lifesaving manager, said: "The full extent of the damage is still being assessed and it will take time to get a clearer idea of how much the repairs will cost.
"We remain committed to providing a functioning boathouse for our volunteers and staff to keep them safe and keep our lifeboats on service."
