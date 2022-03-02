Redruth: Driver seriously injured in traffic lights crash
A driver suffered serious injuries when the car they were travelling in crashed into traffic lights, police have said.
Officers were called to the single-vehicle collision on Quilkin Avenue in Pool, Redruth, Cornwall, at about 13:00 GMT on Sunday.
Traffic officers, ambulance and fire crews all attended the scene, according to police.
An investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing, officers said, and witnesses were asked to get in touch.
