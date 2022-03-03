Rediscovered horse racing trophy sells for £40,000
- Published
A recently rediscovered horse racing trophy awarded by Queen Victoria in 1845 has fetched £40,000 at auction.
Her Majesty's Vase was won by Sir John Barker-Mill at the Plymouth, Devonport and Cornwall horse races and passed down through his family.
However, the trophy was separated from its stand and the award's significance was forgotten over time.
Both pieces were brought back together when Sir John's relatives discovered the engraved base in an outbuilding.
The trophy exceeded estimates of between £20,000 and £30,000 when it went under the hammer at Chiswick Auctions in London.
It was commissioned for the races by Queen Victoria and crafted by silversmith John Samuel Hunt.
The silver trophy was inspired by an ancient vase dating from the 2nd Century AD that was found in fragments in 1770 at the bottom of a lake at Hadrian's Villa near Rome.
Ahead of the auction John Rogers, head of silver at Chiswick Auctions, said: "I am thrilled to offer such a stunning historical piece, made with such craftsmanship.
"The fact that it remained with the family for so long without them knowing what it was, is astounding and I'm delighted that both the vase and plinth were reunited and it can be offered in its full glory."
The race for this cup was held at Chelson Meadow, Plymouth, on 13 August 1845.
