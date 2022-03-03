Redruth: Driver, 82, dies after crash with lamp-post
An 82-year-old man has died following a collision near Redruth.
Police were called after a car collided with a lamp-post on Quilkin Avenue in Pool at about 13:00 GMT on Sunday.
The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died.
Traffic officers, ambulance and the fire service attended the scene, and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances that led to the collision, police said.
Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage to get in touch to assist with their investigation.
