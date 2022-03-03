Medics reunite with 12-year-old heart attack patient
- Published
A boy who suffered a cardiac arrest while at school has been reunited with the Cornwall Air Ambulance paramedics who treated him.
The heart attack was caused by a previously unknown heart condition.
Finlay, 12, was saved thanks to the quick reactions of his teachers at Penrice Academy, who used a defibrillator.
It was said to have brought him extra time for the paramedics to arrive on scene on 9 December.
Cornwall Air Ambulance critical care paramedics Thomas Hennessy-Jones and Louise Lamble were tasked to the incident.
They were able to transfer Finlay to Royal Cornwall Hospital for further care where a genetic condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy was discovered.
Since his medical episode, Finlay has been fitted with a cardio implant and has returned to school.
His family has also launched a campaign calling for all UK schools to install defibrillators, so other lives can potentially be saved.
Finlay's mum, Donna, said: "You know when the air ambulance is called it's a serious thing.
"They came in and they were absolutely amazing, they looked after both of us - I was a bit of a mess and Finlay was on the floor, quite agitated when they arrived.
"They were really lovely, and Thomas came with us to the hospital and stayed with us for a bit in RESUS, so it's nice to see them today."
Following the incident, Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust has given its support to Finlay's campaign, highlighting the importance of early intervention when dealing with these types of medical incidents.
Chief executive officer, Tim Bunting, said: "Without a doubt, these devices give patients the absolute best chance for a successful recovery, and we support Finlay's campaign to call for them to be implemented in all schools across the UK.
"We are also looking to install defibrillators at our own charity shops across Cornwall, to help give more members of the public a fighting chance in these medical emergencies."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.