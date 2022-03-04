Marazion Beach: Rare cuttlefish found after Storm Eunice
- Published
A "rare" pink cuttlefish has been found by wildlife volunteers on a beach in Cornwall.
The sea creature was discovered in Mounts Bay after Storm Eunice and experts have said it was a very uncommon find for Britain.
The unusual discovery, now confirmed by marine biologists, was made on Marazion Beach by members of Mounts Bay Marine Group on 19 February.
It was reported to Cornwall Wildlife Trust's Marine Strandings Network.
While cases of pink cuttlefish bones have been logged in its database of more than 10,000 marine strandings before, finding the animal intact was "incredibly rare", the trust said.
Abby Crosby, marine conservation officer at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: "Our Marine Strandings Network records all dead organic material which washes up around our coastline, from huge basking sharks to non-native species like this rare pink cuttlefish.
"We've had some uncommon strandings in the last few weeks - everything from a seahorse to a common octopus - and it's these records that help us understand the state of our seas."
Ms Crosby said long-term monitoring by the trust helped to identify changes in distribution of marine life.
That included warmer water species such as the grey triggerfish becoming a more common sight, she said.
