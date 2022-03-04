'Eye-watering number' wait for Cornwall hospital treatment
More than 40 people in Cornwall have had to wait more than two years for hospital treatment, while another 1,400 have had to wait more than a year.
The "troubling" numbers were revealed at a Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT) board meeting on Thursday.
Chief operating officer Susan Bracefield said the trust had to make patients with more urgent needs a priority.
RCHT is working with the wider health system to try and clear the backlog.
Most of the 46 people waiting for treatment for more than two years were orthopaedic patients.
The board heard 1,408 people have been waiting for more than 52 weeks for treatment, increasing from 1,131 in October, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ms Bracefield said: "That is an eye-watering number but when looking at other trusts, I know there is a trust, not far from here, with 3,000 people with a 52-week wait.
"It is still very troubling that we have that number of people in Cornwall who have been waiting for two years.
"For many of those 46 patients, they are casualties of how we look at patients and assess them for treatment, we look at the harm they are experiencing."
In October there were 19 patients who had been waiting more than two years for treatment but that had risen to 46 in January.
Ms Bracefield said that whilst their conditions would impact their quality of life, they had to make patients with more urgent needs a priority.
The board heard RCHT was working with other partners in the health system including the Duchy Hospital to try and help clear the backlog of patients awaiting treatment.
Nationally, in November, the number of people on a hospital waiting list in England hit six million for the first time.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said one-year waits should be eradicated by March 2025.
