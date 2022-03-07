Prince Charles: Duke of Cornwall visits Cornish Yarg firm
The Prince of Wales has visited an award-winning cheese dairy during a visit to Cornwall.
Prince Charles, patron of the Specialist Cheese Makers Association, visited Lynher Dairies Cheese Company in Ponsanooth near Truro.
The company produces Cornish Yarg which is wrapped in nettles, as well as Cornish Kern.
He later visited the Royal British Legion Centenary Woodland at Nansledan in Newquay.
The prince unveiled a plaque to commemorate 30 years of cheese making by Lynher Dairies.
Owner Catherine Mead said the prince was a "firm advocate of craft cheese making".
Cornish Yarg
- Invented by Alan Gray (Yarg backwards) in the late 80s
- The cheese is wrapped in nettle leaves to create a rind
- The nettles also promote maturation of the cheese
At Nansledan he unveiled a plaque dedicating a woodland to the Queen's Green Canopy as part of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Royal British Legion Centenary Wood was planted by the Duchy of Cornwall, the prince's private estate, last year to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.
The duchy planted 100 trees specially chosen for Newquay's climate, creating a unique space where people can reflect and remember the service and sacrifice of the British Armed Forces for generations to come.
