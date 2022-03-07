Fire crews tackle large moorland blaze in Cornwall
About 25 firefighters are tackling a large moorland blaze in Cornwall.
Five crews have been called out to the fire at Rosenannon Downs near Wadebridge.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Wadebridge, Bodmin, Padstow and St Columb were involved.
The fire service said it received multiple reports about the blaze on Monday evening. In the past, several fires have damaged the area including in 2021 and in 2012.
