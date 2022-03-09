Cornwall coast-to-coast path consultation under way
A 90 mile (140km) walking path could be created through the Tamar Valley in Cornwall.
It would link up with the 630 mile (1,000km) South West Coast Path, which runs along the coasts of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset.
The coast-to-coast path also aims to create a circular walking route around Cornwall.
A consultation into the proposal is under way. If approved, the route could open in Spring 2023.
The project, which forms part of the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, would run through the protected landscape shaped by the rivers Tavy, Tamar and Lynher.
Dan Cooke, manager of the Tamar Valley AONB, said: "This could be another great way to enjoy some of the most stunning views and hidden corners of the South West.
"This is an exciting phase for the proposed Cornish coast-to-coast footpath," he added.
The path would join pre-existing rights of way and establish a circular walk around the county boundary.
Martyn Alvey, Cornwall Council cabinet member for environment and climate change, said he welcomed the initiative.
"The route is designed to pass through many places rich in natural or man-made heritage, with close proximity to the river and offering an abundance of historical and wildlife interest," he said.
The Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme, which aims to create a brighter future for the Tamar Valley and its communities, has worked with partners, including Cornwall Council and Devon County Council and consultants Countryside Creation Services, to develop the proposal.
Members of the public and other interested parties have until the end of March to feedback their views.
