Seismic activity stops geothermal drilling at Eden Project
Operations have been stopped at a geothermal drilling site after seismic activity was detected.
Drilling began at the Eden Project in Cornwall in May 2021 in hopes of providing eco power and electricity to the Eden site and nearby industries.
Investigations confirmed the event on Wednesday was linked to the testing operations on site.
No damage was reported but operations were stopped so additional controls could be put in place.
The British Geological Survey reported two previous incidents of induced seismic activity at the geothermal site at Bodelva on 23 January 23 and 5 March.
Eden Geothermal have been drilling a three mile-deep (4.8km) borehole.
The company said in a statement: "We are aware that a small seismic event was felt and heard in the vicinity of the Eden Geothermal site shortly after 9.20pm this evening.
"An investigation and analysis of seismic monitoring data have confirmed that the event was linked to testing operations at Eden Geothermal."
It apologised for any disturbance caused, with further details to be provided.
