Covid-19: Visiting suspended at Royal Cornwall Hospital
Visiting has been suspended at Cornwall's main NHS hospital after a spike in Covid-19 cases.
The Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro said it had been a "difficult decision".
It said on Thursday there were 85 people in hospital who were Covid-19 positive, a "significant increase".
Visiting in "exceptional circumstances", including end of life care, would be "considered compassionately", it said.
Visiting for maternity, neonatal and paediatrics remained unchanged.
However visits to other wards planned for later in the week and the weekend had been suspended.
The hospital said it was "likely" that restrictions would remain for "at least the next seven days".
It said: "We must reduce the number of people coming into our hospitals to a minimum."
The trust said it would be making "every effort" to resume visiting "as soon as we can".
The hospital said in a statement: "Over the last few days there has been a significant increase in the number of people in hospital who are Covid positive.
"Although the vast majority of the 85 people have been admitted for another reason, it means we have many wards or bays unable to take new admissions.
"As a result, we have had to take the difficult decision to suspend all visiting with immediate effect."
If there was an "exceptional need to arrange a new visit", it advised visitors to contact the ward first.
