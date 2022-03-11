Translators go to Ukraine-Poland border to help refugees
Two friends have travelled from Cornwall to the Ukraine-Polish border to help translate for refugees.
Charlotte Hobson and Gavin Knight are Russian speaking translators helping Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland.
A significant minority of the Ukrainian population uses Russian as its first language, particularly in the cities.
Ms Hobson said they helped the refugees find accommodation and reach host families.
Ms Hobson and Mr Knight, from Truro, left Cornwall on Monday and arrived at the border on Wednesday.
They told BBC Radio Cornwall they were "surviving on adrenaline" having not had much sleep.
Ms Hobson said: "You see refugees walking in from the Ukrainian border, carrying heavy bags.
"Usually women with children, some carrying babies, often elderly women and men.
"Many of them have been standing in line for 10 hours in the cold.
"They're greeted by this extraordinary crowd of volunteers who've gathered at the border and they've set up a tiny world in these last 14 days," Ms Hobson said.
She said stalls were offering 24-hour hot food, Polish sim cards for mobile phones, places for refugees to charge their mobiles and warm tents to sit and rest.
Ms Hobson said: "[The border] feels as if you have this great force of evil, and on the other side you have this huge collective of good will, energy, kindness and incredible generosity from all over Europe uniting to try and support the Ukrainian people."
The pair have also raised about £7,000 to pay for travel, accommodation and supplies for refugees.
