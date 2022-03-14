Tributes paid to woman killed in car crash near Bodmin
- Published
A 21-year-old woman who died in a car crash "always had a smile and a friendly word for everyone", her family has said.
Talia Philips was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the B3266 near Bodmin, Cornwall, after it happened at about 19:00 BST on 6 March.
Ms Philips, from the Wadebridge area, was described as being "loved by so many people" and "lit up a room".
Police confirmed officers were continuing to investigate the crash.
'Will be missed'
Ms Philips' family said: "She didn't judge anyone and accepted everyone for who they are.
"She loved and worked with animals who all instinctively loved and trusted her.
"She will be missed by her family and her boyfriend who all loved her so much."
The crash involved a black Range Rover and a red Seat.
The road was closed for about 11 hours while police investigators examined the scene.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk