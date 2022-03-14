Train capacity to St Ives to increase by 25%
Longer trains will be able to stop at all stations on the St Ives branch line following upgrade work to two stations.
Platforms at Lelant and St Erth have been extended as part of a £1.14m investment in the line.
It will mean trains with five carriages can stop at the stations providing an additional 2,000 seats per day from May 2022.
Dan Parkes, Network Rail programme manager, said it would have a "positive impact" on business and tourism.
He added: "These platform extensions open up the opportunity to increase capacity by 25% and provide up to 10,000 daily seats to and from St Ives and is the latest demonstration of our ongoing investment into this highly popular branch line."
The longer trains will operate on the branch line following the timetable change in May.
Network Rail said the work increased the capacity from 8,000 seats to 10,000 to and from St Ives during peak summer days.
It followed a £3m track upgrade in February 2021.
