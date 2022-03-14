Bodmin family applies to host Ukrainian refugees
A couple from Cornwall has offered a room in their house to Ukrainian refugees.
The Homes for Ukraine site, launched by the government for people wanting to host a refugee, had 1,500 sign-ups within an hour.
"We just want to support them as if they were part of our family", said Pamela Jones, who alongside her husband Keith, is offering a room in Bodmin.
Each household housing a refugee will be offered £350 a month, tax free.
Ms Jones said she hoped if this happened to her own children "somebody else would step in like I'd like to step in now".
'Leave with smiles'
The couple have offered the double room after seeing footage of people struggling in Ukraine on television.
"It's support basically, you know we're just supporting them as if they were part of our family - it's as simple as that," said Mr Jones.
"We're hoping they may come here with tears, but we hope they leave with smiles."
They registered their interest to become refugee hosts on the government website on Monday afternoon.
People who wish to offer a rent-free space in their home or a separate residence, for at least six months, can register their interest from now.
