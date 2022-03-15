Fowey crash kills one of drivers
- Published
A driver has died in hospital after being involved in a crash involving another vehicle.
The vehicle the man was driving crashed at Fowey, Cornwall, at about 15:20 GMT on Monday, leaving him with serious injuries, police said.
All three emergency services were called to the scene.
Devon and Cornwall Police appealed to anyone with dashcam footage or information to get in contact with the force.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.