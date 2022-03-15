Cornwall NHS plea after patient spat at staff member
A hospital staff member was spat at by a patient in Cornwall after being asked to wear a mask, NHS bosses said.
They said GP receptionists were also being "reduced to tears by patients who refuse to wear a face covering".
The incidents were revealed as NHS Kernow issued a plea to the public to not abuse staff.
Dr Paul Cook said abuse would be reported to the police and the NHS would "push for the highest charge possible".
The chairman of NHS Kernow added: "We all want life to return to normal but there is no excuse to spit at our staff or to make them cry.
"We can't get back to normality unless everyone plays their part, so please help us so we can help you."
While the wearing of face masks is no longer compulsory in most public spaces, it remains a requirement in healthcare settings.
NHS Kernow said there had been a significant increase in the number of people in hospital who were Covid positive.
Bosses said the vast majority had been admitted for another reason but it meant many wards and bays could not be used to take new admissions.
Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust have suspended visiting to wards to try to reduce the spread of cases.
There are also 55 care homes in Cornwall not taking new residents due to outbreaks of Covid, which NHS Kernow said impacted its ability to discharge some patients.
Dr Cook said: "Covid cases are rising fast in Cornwall and it's affecting our ability to keep patients and staff safe.
"We have also seen an increase in people being aggressive towards our staff when asked to wear a mask in our hospitals, GP surgeries, pharmacies, and clinics because they think Covid has gone away. It hasn't."
