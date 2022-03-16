Covid: Cornwall seeing rise in number of cases
Cases of Covid-19 in Cornwall are on the rise again, community leaders have said.
The county and the Isles of Scilly saw 751 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to 10 March, up from 402 a week before. England's rate was 541.
Health bosses said cases in hospitals were on the rise, and education chiefs said schools faced challenges with rising rates among students and staff.
Experts said restrictions being lifted and less mask wearing may be factors.
'Hands, face, space'
The Cornwall Association of Secondary Head Teachers said every school had been differently affected.
It also said that, with Covid restrictions ending in England, it had been even more difficult "to plan" as it was not known day-to-day how many teachers and support staff would be working.
Kate Shields, of the NHS Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board, said a "lot of people were testing positive in hospital".
She said: "We're finding out because someone may have come in symptom-free for other treatment.
"We then determine where to put them to protect vulnerable people... and have had to go back to the 'hands, face and space' advice."
Pressures have resulted in the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust tweeting that people should "not turn up at one of our hospitals without contacting NHS 111 first".
Covid expert Dr David Strain, from the University of Exeter Medical School, said he and other colleagues were "convinced that this is, in part, due to the lifting of mask restrictions back at the start of February, and then the reduction of testing and the lack of need to self-isolate for those who have asymptomatic Covid."
He said wearing masks would help bring cases down and "just because there's no longer a legal mandate to do it doesn't mean it's the wrong thing".
He said: "It is absolutely the simplest thing that we can all do to reduce that spread."
In neighbouring Devon, more than 1,000 NHS staff are off work as a result of "Covid-related problems", a health boss said.
