Callington: 100-year-old organ offered for free to save it from scrap
A 100-year-old organ is free to anyone who can dismantle and reassemble it, to save it being sold in parts.
It belonged to Charles Harding, an organist who gave it a new life after the closure of a church.
He re-assembled the 16ft (5m) organ in his barn in Callington, Cornwall, and raised the roof to accommodate it.
After Mr Harding's death, Beech Auctions was surprised to find it in a house clearance, and aims to give it a new life.
"Our campaign is to find a long-term home and save it from the sacrilege of being broken up for reclamation purposes," Beech Auctions said.
"Having been lovingly cared for, it is in remarkably good playable condition and we have faith and determination that it will not yet be playing its final chorus."
The chapel organ was built by Alfred Moss of London and installed in The Old Chapel, Sand Lane, Calstock in 1910.
The chapel is now the home of the Calstock Arts, a community arts centre.
Mr Harding was its last organist, and saved the organ by dismantling it and re-assembling it in his barn at South Hill, Callington.
He had to raise the roof to accommodate its height at the peak of its decorated pipes and pitch pine finials.
Hilary Mackay, auctioneer at Beech Auctions, said: "It's in remarkably good condition and doesn't need that much restoration work just a few minor tweaks, but it is a painstaking job to dismantle it and reassemble it, and to find the right place where it might have a permanent home."
Beech Auctions has set a deadline of the end of May for people to come forward, or the organ will be sold in parts for reclamation purposes.
