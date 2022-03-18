Tamar crossings 'used less after Covid pandemic'
More than 80% of people who regularly use the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry said they will use the crossings less frequently after the Covid pandemic.
People said more home working and less socialising were among reasons for using the crossing less often.
Councils are planning to raise the cost of tolls for both crossings.
The tolls are set to increase by 30% with tags set to rise from £1 to £1.30 a crossing and cash tolls to go from £2 to £2.60.
The increases will be approved on Friday.
Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council, jointly responsible for the bridge and ferry, agreed on the increases.
It means tag costs will rise from May 2022 and the cash toll will increase from January 2023, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
People 'less inclined to socialise'
Ahead of the rise, the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry joint committee commissioned research among 3,800 users of the ferry and bridge to get their views.
The survey asked whether people thought that the pandemic would change their travel patterns and 84% of people said no, however when asked whether their travel across the Tamar would change, 83% said they would use the crossings less frequently.
About 38% said the reason for the change would be due to more home working whilst 20% said they were "less inclined to socialise" after the pandemic.
The survey also found 26% respondents felt there should be no increase in charges or that they should be decreased, and 16% said the councils should pursue the government to provide more financial support for the crossings.
Further findings revealed 15% of people felt crossing charges should be lower for locals and higher for visitors and tourists, and 12% wanted the tolls scrapped altogether.
