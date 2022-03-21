St Columb Major children send Ukraine 'messages of hope'
Schoolchildren in Cornwall have sent hundreds of packages with supplies to families in Ukraine.
St Columb Major Academy has put together the boxes of aid.
They included 300 essential packs for children and six family boxes, including hand warmers, torches and toiletries, as well as cards and messages of hope, organisers said.
The packages were collected by Suez Recovery and Recycling UK, which is transporting them to Poland.
'True community spirit'
Hollie Doherty, whose son Neil suggested the idea the school should help, said the children had been "thoughtful" and "caring", and it had been "touching" to see, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
She said: "The community of St Columb has been amazing, and also the surrounding area with Mawgan Porth, donating money from their bingo night, to people donating money when their car was in the garage being fixed.
"Everyone just wants to help in some way or another, you can tell they have true community spirit. I have been very touched by their support."
Head teacher Marie Taylor added: "We teach our pupils to be active citizens of the world. We have been talking about the news and the current situation in Ukraine.
"We have been discussing the rights of every child and what we can do to make a difference."
She added: "There has been a buzz amongst the children as they make their boxes, including a toy that they want to give to a child, some sweet treats, pencils and pens."
Clare Coad, operations manager at Suez, said: "It has been great to come together with our local community to support the people and children of Ukraine."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.