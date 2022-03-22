Looe RNLI lifeboat appeal raises more than £100k
Supporters of a Cornwall RNLI lifeboat have raised more than £100,000 for a new inshore vessel.
The Looe RNLI lifeboat appeal surpassed its original target of £78,000, with several fundraising events still planned for March, organisers said.
A new D Class lifeboat, to be known as Ollie Naismith II, was to continue its predecessor's name and legacy for at least 10 years, they added.
The new lifeboat is expected to arrive in Looe at the end of 2022.
All additional funding over the target would be used to fund operational costs of the Ollie Naismith II, which was expected to be in service for "the next decade or more", supporters said.
'Tremendous achievement'
Both vessels are named after a teenager who died in a car crash in 2009.
Ann Watson, chairwoman of the Looe RNLI management committee, said the institution was "amazed" by the support of the local community.
She said: "Watching the appeal total grow month-by-month, and the appeal far exceeding its target much earlier than expected, I'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who have given their time and support in so many ways, both financially and dedicating their effort.
"Your generosity allows Ollie's lifesaving legacy to continue, enabling our dedicated volunteer crew to save lives at sea, secure in the knowledge that the new D Class inshore lifeboat will look after them out on a shout."
Ollie's mother, Maxine Naismith, who organised a Valentine's fundraiser which raised more than £2,500, said she was grateful to all who donated their time and money to the appeal and it was "a tremendous achievement by everyone involved".
"It will be a wonderful day when the Ollie Naismith II arrives in Looe to take over lifesaving duties from the Ollie Naismith inshore lifeboat," she said.
