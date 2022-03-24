RNAS Culdrose Hawk jets set for final flight
The Royal Navy's Hawk jets are preparing to retire after their last flight later.
The aircraft, based at Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose, in Helston, will fly to Plymouth, around Cornwall and then finally depart for RAF Shawbury.
The fast jets have been a mainstay for decades in training Royal Navy and NATO ships in air defence.
Last year it was announced that the Hawk T1 defence jets, excluding the red arrows, were to be stood down.
Where the hawks will be:
- 15:30- Two Hawks depart RNAS Culdrose
- 15:40- Tregantle (western edge of Plymouth)
- 15:43- St Austell
- 15:47- Culdrose
- 15:50- Penzance
- 15:52- Sennan
- 15:54- St Ives
- 15:58- Newquay
- 16:00- Padstow
- 16:04- Bude
Lieutenant Commander Jason Flintham, the commanding officer of 736 Naval Air Squadron, said: "I think it's fair to say that the Hawks jets have been the outstanding workhorse of the military."
"Of course, it's not just about these superb aircraft.
"We thank everyone who has served over the years including those in industry and the military," he added.
736 Naval Air Squadron will be decommissioned at the end of March.
