New section of South West Coast Path in Cornwall opens
A new mile-long section of coast path has been opened in Cornwall so that walkers can now avoid a busy lane.
The new footpath links the hamlets of Carne and Gillan in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the south side of the Helford River.
The coast path has been created by the National Trust and Natural England and features a new kissing gate and way marker signs.
The South West Coast Path runs from Poole, Dorset, to Minehead in Somerset.
Rachel Holder, lead ranger for the National Trust said the new section would be "of huge benefit for walkers, whether locals out for a stroll, or long-distance walkers completing the whole South West Coast Path".
She said: "The new route passes through tranquil creek-side woodland, goes by picturesque Tregithey Quay, and then climbs through fields to take in fantastic views over the church at St Anthony, and along the coast towards Falmouth."
