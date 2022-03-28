Motorcyclist trapped under van in crash on A390 at Sticker
A motorcyclist was treated by paramedics and Cornwall Air Ambulance after becoming trapped under a van.
Emergency services were called to a collision between a motorcycle and a van on the A390 at Sticker, Cornwall, at about 16:15 BST on Sunday.
Fire crews also released a person from the van, who was also treated by paramedics.
The incident has been handed over to police for investigation, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
