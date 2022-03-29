A30 fatal crash: Occupants of one car die in four-vehicle crash
Multiple people have died in a four-vehicle crash on the A30 between Carland Cross and Chiverton Cross in the area of Zelah, Cornwall.
Emergency services were called to the collision involving a Citroen Picasso, a Skoda Octavia, a large goods vehicle and a Vauxhall Zafira at 18:25 BST on Monday.
The occupants of the Citroen suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
All others sustained minor injuries.
The road reopened after a forensic investigation.
Devon and Cornwall Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, has information regarding it or has any dashcam footage to contact them.
