Elected leader application for more Cornwall devolution
- Published
Cornwall Council has applied to the government for the county to get an elected mayor or leader in order to gain further devolution power.
The council's leader, Conservative Linda Taylor, confirmed the authority bid last week for authorisation.
If the government agrees, it would have to be approved by all of Cornwall's 87 county councillors, Mrs Taylor said.
If they approved, an election would then take place in May or October 2023, she added.
Housing crisis
Mrs Taylor told BBC Radio Cornwall the council had applied for "level three devolution" - the highest level possible.
She said the move was a reaction to the government being keen to allow local authorities to "level up".
Cornwall is already one of nine areas of England invited to take part in the government's "levelling up" programme - a strategy to close the gap between rich and poor parts of the country.
She said increased devolution would allow Cornwall Council to tackle the county's housing crisis by doing things such as charging more council tax on second homes, and ensuring "change of use" planning permission was needed if people wanted to rent out homes for holiday lets.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.