Cornwall Air Ambulance marks 35 years of saving lives
- Published
The Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust has marked 35 years since its first emergency helicopter service started.
In 1987, Cornwall was the first county to launch an air ambulance helicopter.
The trust has attended more than 31,000 incidents since the service launched, and now attends about 1,000 emergency missions every year.
CEO Tim Bunting said support from the public helped the charity to "save lives and keep more families together in Cornwall".
"There is no doubt that this lifesaving service is vitally needed in this county.
"But what's more amazing is that it's completely funded by the generosity of the people of Cornwall and beyond," he said.
In its 35th year the charity says it plans to welcome two new rapid response vehicles to its fleet.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.