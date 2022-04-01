Tributes paid to man and woman killed in A30 crash
- Published
Two people killed in a four-vehicle crash in Cornwall have been named by police.
Marianne Parker, 44, from Tintagel, and Damien Gregory, 38, from Camelford, both died at the scene of the crash in the Zelah area on Monday.
The crash happened at about 18:25 BST on the A30 between Carland Cross and Chiverton Cross.
It involved a Citroen Picasso, a Skoda Octavia, a large goods vehicle and a Vauxhall Zafira.
'Taken far too early'
Ms Parker's family said: "She is very sadly missed by everyone who knew her.
"Marianne had a beautiful, infectious smile and always lit up any room.
"She has been taken away far too early.
"She will always be in the hearts of everyone who knew her."
The family of Mr Gregory said: "He will be sadly missed by anyone that knew him.
"Damien was the life and soul, loving and kind, with the biggest heart.
"Taken far too early, RIP Damien Charles Gregory. Always in our hearts, forever in our memories."
Officers are continuing to make inquiries to establish the circumstances of the crash.
Witnesses are being urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.